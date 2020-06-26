Australia and New Zealand will combine to host the 2023 Women's World Cup after a FIFA Council vote on Friday awarded them the tournament.
THE AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AT A GLANCE:-
* The first 32-team Women's World Cup, with an increase on 24 teams from 2019.
* The first time Australia or New Zealand have hosted a senior FIFA World Cup tournament.
* First time nations from two confederations - Asia and Oceania - have co-hosted a World Cup.
* Opening game will be at Auckland's Eden Park with the final to be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
* Australia and New Zealand both automatically qualify for the tournament as hosts.
* The remaining 30 nations will begin qualification matches in 2021 with FIFA yet to determine the breakdown across the various confederations.
* PROPOSED HOST CITIES
Australia: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston
New Zealand: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin
* PROPOSED STADIUMS
Australia: ANZ Stadium, Allianz Stadium, AAMI Park, Suncorp Stadium, Coopers Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium, HBF Park, University of Tasmania Stadium
New Zealand: Eden Park, Sky Stadium, Orangetheory Stadium, FMG Stadium Waikato, Forsyth Barr Stadium