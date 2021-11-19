Optus Sports will continue to be the Australian home of the Premier League and the FA WSL. They have signed a six year broadcast agreement for the Premier League and a two year broadcast agreement for the FA WSL starting at the beginning of the 2022-23 seasons.

Their new deal will provide streamed matches live and on-demand, as well as a continuation of their current mini-matches, highlights, news and features programming. In total this will include 2,280 more Premier League matches.

Speaking of the new agreement Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said:

“We are thrilled to be able to significantly extend our exclusive partnership with the Premier League and the FA Women’s Super League and continue to bring the best football coverage to more than a million of our passionate and loyal Optus Sport customers."

The broadcaster also holds the rights to the J.League, the UEFA Nations League, the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, the UEFA World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming home-based 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Their current broadcasting deals have been fruitful for Optus Sport, with the broadcaster seeing engagement increase of 49% year-on-year since 2018. Nine of their top ten most watched matches occurred in 2021.

While Optus subscribers may be content with the renewal of the Premier League and FA WSL by the broadcaster, the new agreement ensures a continuation of the current fractured broadcasting landscape for Australian fans of association football.

At present ViacomCBS, which operates Network Ten and Paramount+, hold the rights for the FFA Cup and the A-Leagues as well as Socceroos and Matildas matches outside of major competitions.

DAZN has an agreement to broadcast the UEFA Women's Champions League for the next four years with the first two years simulcast for free on YouTube.

The EFL Championship, English Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, Spanish LaLiga, and German Bundesliga have their broadcasting rights held by beIN Sports which is available on Foxtel, and to stream on Kayo, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and beIN Sports connect.

Stan Sport AU owned by Nine Entertainment acquired the rights for the next three years to the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the new UEFA Conference League and the UEFA Super Cup.

While the current deals allow for the viewing of more association football leagues and competitions than ever before, committed fans may need multiple subscriptions to acquire all the football they hope to have access too including Optus should they which to keep watching the Premier League and FA WSL.