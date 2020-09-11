Ferguson Cook will host the show, titled 'Women's Football Oz Style' every matchweek to focus on the Matildas playing in the English Women's Super League.

It's a groundbreaking moment for women's football in Australia, with the FAWSL focus due to Optus Sport's coverage only of English football, and not the W-League.

PLUS... A-League Indigenous academy falls victim to COVID19 The Charles Perkins Academy for Indigenous footballers has shut its doors less than one year after its exciting launch by A-League club Macarthur Bulls.

PLUS... "Six months since I last played': Key Socceroo in clubless limbo Uncontracted Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine admits he may have to leave England to continue his career as the 2020-21 season kicks off without him.

The success of it, and Optus' other programs in a similar vein, may go some way to deciding whether Optus may one day become interested in broadcasting the Australian domestic leagues, given Fox Sports' desire to dump the competitions.

Women's Football Oz will focus on a behind-the-scenes look at the life and journey of the Aussie women who play in it.

“We’ve got eleven players and two coaches featuring in this year’s competition, which means we have a terrific opportunity to showcase some of our homegrown stars to an audience that is truly passionate about topflight football,” Ferguson said.

“The WSL is not only the best women’s football league in the world but also one of the fastest growing, to be able to provide a dedicated program to a football mad audience, is something both the league and Optus Sport should be extremely proud of.

“I’m looking forward to chatting to the likes of Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord to discuss all things football and share their journey in the WSL with our Optus Sport subscribers.

“The a girls have already made a mark in week one of the competition, so there will be plenty to talk about in this week’s episode.”

The program will feature on Optus Sport every matchweek on Thursday nights at 8pm, AEST.

“You’ve got some of the best footballers in the world turning out for the Women’s Super League, so it made sense to continue to extend our coverage for our Optus Sport subscribers,” Optus Sport's head of content, Corin Dimopoulos said.

“Optus Sport subscribers love their football, so we saw this as a great opportunity to provide greater awareness and interest in the competition and share the amazing journey and lifestyle that our Aussie footballers and coaches lead overseas.”

“As the home of premium football in Australia, we know Optus Sport plays a key role in helping grow the Women’s game both here in Australia and around the world.”

“We hope girls and boys across Australia will watch the likes of Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso competing in the world’s best women’s football league and be inspired to realise their dreams of playing topflight football."

PLUS... Former W-League star becomes latest to join men's team Former W-League star and Japanese women's World Cup winner Yuki Nagasato has reportedly signed a professional contract with an amateur men's club, according to ESPN.

PLUS... OP-ED: 'Transfer fees and W-League growth are FFA's key principles' The current situation Australian football finds itself in may be a blessing in disguise. While financial uncertainty is never a good thing, a chance to re-assess and build towards a realistic business model is an opportunity FFA should grab with both hands.

PLUS... A-League wage cut 'very generous' compared to rival codes The A-League clubs' proposed wage cuts of up to 30% on some players' salaries are far more generous than its rival leagues, says Perth Glory owner Tony Sage.

PLUS... Perth Glory owner: 'Castro wants to stay' Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has revealed that Diego Castro now wants to stay at the A-League club, after originally falling out over wage reductions.