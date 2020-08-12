Lowry exploded onto the scene for Perth Glory after playing a key part in that valiant Junior Matildas effort at the 2019 U/16 AFC Championships.

She impressed virtually everyone and was named one of our five Aussies who'll rule the 2020s, but it's her measured personality that impresses almost as much as her on-field demeanour.

“I first went overseas with the Junior Matildas,” Lowry told the Matildas website. “We started off in a camp at Brisbane, then we went to Laos. It was a dream come true to be able to represent your country and stepping out on the pitch for the first time was unbelievable.”

“Obviously we were going over there to play football against all the places that we visited, but it was also to bring those countries closer together and bring women's football to those countries,” Lowry said.

Laos had been struck by a cyclone soon before, and the response of the squad was heartwarming.

“It was one of our team-mates who had the idea of sending that message, and I think it just shows how big that experience was for us. Sending that message made them realise that we're still thinking of them, and we hope that everything over there is okay.”

Despite her talent, Lowry is just one of many - and nearly every footballer featured on this site - that's gunning for a place at the 2023 World Cup.

If she's going to make it, she'll have to replicate the work-ethic and dedication of one of her idols.

"I was lucky enough to train with Sam (Kerr) last season at Glory and just seeing how much work she has put in to get to where she is, made me realise the amount of hard work I’ve got to do to keep pushing forward," she said.

“A lot of players my age will be pushing to make that team.

"Either way, just being able to have the World Cup on your home soil is amazing. Obviously, the best players in the world will all be in Australia, so it's definitely going to have a big impact on women's football here.”