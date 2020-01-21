The Irish international, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, has played a crucial role in the Wanderers excellent run of form this season so far. Her on-field performance has been outstanding, but her leadership and the example she sets has received widespread praise from coach’s and team mates alike.



O’Sullivan herself though, heaped praise on the youngsters at Wanderland, particularly impressive teenager Kyra Cooney-Cross, admitting they have impressed her greatly and she has enjoyed her mentoring role at the club.



“Yeah absolutely love them, they are great players, great young players,” she said.

“Being at training every day and I can see them improve, Kyra has been absolutely fantastic.



“Just to play with them and try and help them improve every single day is something I wanted to come to the club for. It’s been a great experience.”



O’Sullivan was on a seven game guest stint for the Wanderers, similar to what she had last year with Canberra. This came straight after a long NWSL season with North Carolina in 2019, where she won the MVP for the Courage for the second championship winning season in a row.



She admitted she was looking forward to a well earned break at home.



“I’m excited honestly, to go back home and see the family, I haven’t seen them for a while so it’s something I am looking forward too,” she said.



She also promised to come back next season, even though she will likely get offers from Europe, who’s season coincides with the W-League.



“Absolutely, I loved my time here. The club, Dean, the staff and the girls have made my time so enjoyable.”