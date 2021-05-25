West Ham announced their re-signed and departure lists, with eight players leaving the club and 11 players re-signing.

Courtney Brosnan, Kenza Dali, Anouk Denton, Emily van Egmond, Leanne Kiernan, Cecilie Redisch, Martha Thomas and Laura Vetterlein will all be departing.

The following list remain under contract at the Hammers for next season:

Players Under Contract:

Mackenzie Arnold

Dagny Brynjarsdottir

Hawa Cissoko

Gilly Flaherty

Alisha Lehmann

Adriana Leon

Kate Longhurst

Nor Mustafa

Maz Pacheco

Katerina Svitkova

Tameka Yallop

West Ham boss Olli Harder thanked Van Egmond and her fellow former teammates.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to those players that will be leaving us this summer," he said.

"It’s been a challenging period for everyone at the Football Club as we battled relegation, but we achieved that aim and I’m thankful for that.

“We now say goodbye to a number of players, some of whom have been here since the team turned professional back in 2018.

“We have a big summer ahead of us as we look to take the next step forward in the evolution of this Football Club."

West Ham finished the season ninth out of 12 teams on goal difference, only three points above Tanya Oxtoby's relegated Bristol City side.