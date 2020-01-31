The two Melbourne sides face each other in what promises to be a titanic W-League Big Blue on February 13, with both teams in red hot form.

League leaders City seem to get stronger as Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC lose players and drop points, but on the other side of the Yarra river, the Big V are also hitting form.

Jeff Hopkins - the new W-League all-time leader in wins as a manger - has overseen four straight wins and a draw since they last lost, a narrow 1-0 defeat to City at the start of December, thanks to an 89th minute Yukari Kinga goal.

It all adds up to a late Championship push for last season's premiers, who despite facing a near-insurmountable eight point deficit to City in top spot, are now just two points off second place.

"We set these four games that we've just won on the spin, we set two targets," Hopkins said.

"One was about performance and that was could we get better in certain areas every week and for every week that we've played we've reviewed and we've looked at getting better in those areas and I think we definitely have.

"Obviously we said if we wanted to make finals it was about results as well and the attitude had to be right so that winning mentality to a good performance and an improving performance, we've looked at the end of these four games, we looked to have four wins and four good performances and it's definitely been like that.

"The girls have been fantastic. They've run with it, every week they've worked hard to put things right and to get better in certain areas and it's now time for us.

"We've got a couple of weeks to sit back and reassess and look where we are and see where we go now from here."

A new - and simultaneously familiar - striking weapon for Victory is Melina Ayres, who rocketed herself back into the W-League backpages with a brace in Victory's 3-0 demolition of Canberra United.

Ayres is going to have to continue her resurgence is she's going to battle against City's ever-improving forward line, fresh off the recruitment of one of the USA's best strikers, Ally Watt.

"I was really pleased for her because she comes into the side and whenever she comes in she gives 100 per cent," Hopkins continued.

"She works hard, she's worked really hard on the defensive side of her game and that might come at a little bit of a cost to the attacking side of her game.

"It's good to see her get goals because she's a goalscorer.

"Her and Tash are the two natural goalscorers in our team and it's good to see her just being nice and positive and getting a reward for it as well.

"I'm really pleased with the effort she put in and she gave everything she had."