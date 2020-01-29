After the original hosts, China, reneged on hosting the matches under public pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Matildas will now stage their three matches in Sydney, with final venues to be confirmed (Leichardt, Jubilee and Bankwest are reportedly likely).

Already favourites to progress through qualification against Taiwan, Thailand and the original hosts, Polkinghorne isn't taking anything for granted, hoping that the Matildas fans come out in force to help seal the deal.

“It was a boost we weren’t really expecting,” Polkinghorne told matildas.com.au

“We were preparing to play in China as per usual and, whether we play at home or overseas, the job is still the same.

“I think it was a good decision for all parties. I think putting players, staff and even the fans’ health as a priority is key.”

“Full credit to the AFC, Chinese football and FFA for working towards a solution. I think everyone can just focus on the football now and be ready come game one.”

Polkinghorne is set for a debut European move after the culmination of this W-League campaign, although she'll miss many of the youngster Matildas in her squad currently flooding the English Women's Super League.

With Polkinghorne's move to Norwegian Toppserien club Avaldsnes confirmed - recently home to fellow veteran teammate Aivi Luik - the 121-cap Australian defender is hoping to New South Wales football fans on a high. At least for now.

“My message to supporters is to come out and enjoy our football and show your support like always,” Polkinghorne said.

“Especially in Sydney, we always get great support here, so come out and enjoy the football and help us qualify."