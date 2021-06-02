Forman, who lives in Denmark, believes the friendlies will be the perfect preparation for the Olympics which kick off in Tokyo in July, and is happy to see some youngsters in the squad.

“I think it is a strong squad and I cannot wait to see how they shape up against Denmark and Sweden,” she said. “Two really good games for the Matildas at this time.

“I like the look of the squad and in particular the young ones like Nevin & Cooney-Cross.”

While eyebrows have been raised at some of the omissions from the squad, namely star striker Lisa De Vanna, Forman believes there is plenty of competition for spots and some players were simply unlucky to miss out.

“Tony is in a testing phase with the squad and fully understand his thoughts when putting the team together.

“We have some highly talented players at this time and it is getting harder to make the roster, perhaps Lisa De Vanna is not to see because he knows fully well of her strengths, I do not know but I know there is a healthy competition out there to get in the squad.”

Forman, who captained Australia at the Sydney 2000 games, believes the Olympics draw favours the Matildas, who she genuinely believes have a chance at a Gold Medal.

“There is no one key to winning the Olympics. They will need to be on the top of their game consistently over the course of the Olympics and I feel their group gives the best possibility to be able to shine.

“We know New Zealand, Sweden and USA very well, so there will be no real wow factor, just good quality football games.

“I cannot wait to see the next two games and the upcoming Olympics tournament. I truly believe that we have the players and leaders to go all the way.”

The current squad will arrive in Bastad, Sweden from 6 June before meeting world number 16, Denmark (11 June), and world number five, Sweden (16 June), in Horsens and Kalmar, respectively.



The squad will be trimmed to 18 for the Olympics with the Matildas kick-off their campaign on 21 July against 2023 World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium.