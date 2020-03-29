WSL clubs will still be mandated to pay their players' wages during the COVID19 shutdown, with the FA desperate to finish the competition by August to avoid shuffling their future competition schedules more than required.

It was a possibility that the WSL 2019/20 season would be expunged entirely, with all results voided after the FA made this ruling for tiers three to seven of the English women's football pyramid.

However a teleconference confirmed that this was not an option the FA were seriously considering at this stage and it has since emerged that the FA won't be providing any financial support to clubs in the hopes of finishing the season in just five months.

The earliest the season could possibly kick off for the Matildas' WSL stars would be mid-July. All sports are suspended until mid-April and there will most likely be a 12 week quarantine period following that suspension.

However the FA's hopes are in contrast to many scientists' predictions of the virus' lifespan, with many sources predicting that virus cases won't peak until a best case scenario of July and worst case scenario of September, leaving restoring football competitions this year unlikely.

Sam Kerr's Chelsea are currently one point adrift of Melbourne City in second place but have a game in hand over the league leaders, while Caitlin Foord's Arsenal are four points behind in third, but also have a game in hand.