Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has hailed Chiamaka Nnadozie as one of the world's best young goalkeepers after her key role in holding Olympic champions Canada to a 0-0 draw in their Women's World Cup opener.

Nnadozie denied Canada's talismanic leader Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot early in the second half and made a close-range save from substitute Evelyne Viens to keep scores level.

The stops sent Nigerian fans wild in the 21,410-strong crowd at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday and earned the Super Falcons a well-deserved point ahead of their meeting with WWC co-hosts Australia next week.

It was also a big result for the Matildas, who are now favourites to top Group B after their tournament-opening win over the Republic of Ireland.

"Every point is vital and we wanted three, but getting the point keeps you in it and keeps you alive for advancement," Waldrum said.

"It's a very positive feeling right now."

Sinclair, 40, would have become the oldest scorer in WWC history if she'd broken the stalemate.

But her 50th minute spot kick was denied by 22-year-old Paris FC stopper Nnadozie, who dove left to make a strong save and reacted quickly to punch clear the loose ball.

"Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she's one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now," Waldrum said.

"The people in France know that and not only on the penalty kick save but just by performance today, people around the world are seeing that from her too.

"She deserves it."

Sinclair, Canada's all-time top scorer, had another golden opportunity in the first half when she found herself unmarked on the edge of the box.

But her rising shot in the ninth minute sailed high and wide as the seventh-ranked Canadians squandered their early dominance.

"Christine Sinclair has scored many, many, many goals for this country and I'm sure the fans, the team and everyone can forgive missing a penalty kick," Canada coach Bev Priestman said.

"Penalty kicks are a 50-50 chance and on this day Sinc didn't score that but knowing Sinc, she has high standards and is a bit of a perfectionist.

"At the end of the day, this team and this country love Christine Sinclair more than anything, so they'll rally around her and we'll have her ready for the next game."

Nigeria went close to scoring when Ifeoma Onumonu forced a low save out of Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan with a long-range shot that was curling into the bottom corner in the 23rd minute.

The Super Falcons finished the match with 10 players after midfielder Deborah Abiodun was sent off deep into stoppage time for a late tackle on Ashley Lawrence.

Abiodun will miss the clash with Australia through suspension.