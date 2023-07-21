The absence of Matildas superstar Sam Kerr won't lull Nigeria into a false sense of security as they seek to pull off a Women's World Cup shock by toppling co-hosts Australia.

A calf injury will keep Kerr sidelined for the clash with the Super Falcons, whose coach Randy Waldrum is wary of the multi-pronged Matildas attack that awaits his side in Brisbane on Thursday.

"It happens in football, unfortunately," Waldrum said of Kerr's setback.

"It's part of the game but they're still a really good side

"I watched their performance against Ireland; they're dangerous with so many different weapons.

"We can't go into it thinking the game is already won because they don't have a star player. Our players understand that."

Nigeria are high on confidence after a earning a well-deserved point in a scoreless draw against Olympic champions Canada in their tournament opener on Friday.

It came despite Canada dominating possession for periods of play at the start of each half, with Chiamaka Nnadozie delivering a vital contribution.

The Paris FC goalkeeper denied Canada's all-time leading scorer Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot and made a close-range save from substitute Evelyne Viens to keep scores level in the second half.

"Chiamaka's (penalty) save really kind of lit the fire and made us realise there's still something to play for, and that the mountain wasn't too hard to climb," Waldrum said.

"We have to try to improve our performance but overall I'm pleased with the way the team played and the way we thought we had to play to get a result.

"I'm pleased and they did perform well in that regard."

Nigeria midfielder Deborah Abiodun will miss the clash with Australia through suspension after she was sent off deep into second-half stoppage time for a late tackle on Canada's Ashley Lawrence.