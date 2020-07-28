Former Matildas assistant Ross Aloisi, Sydney FC W-League coach Ante Juric and Arsenal gaffer Joe Montemurro are seen as current frontrunners for the Matildas job.

Dual USA World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is thought to be the only woman among the leading candidates for the Matildas gig.

But while many of the rumoured names surrounding the vacant Matildas coaching position have been male and Ellis is English-born, Youman says Australia has a strong supply of domestic female coaches.

Junior Matildas boss Rae Dower and Brisbane Roar championship-winning coach Mel Andreatta are among the top-drawer Australian coaches to have emerged from the W-League, despite relatively few recent opportunities for women at the domestic level so far.

“All of these women along with many others have earned the right to be given a fair chance for such an important role,” urged Youman. “They have worked so hard and Australian women’s football has come too far for backward and immature views to hold us back, especially as the world comes to see us in 2023. “We are dealing with elite female sport. We have changed, we have grown and if we want to progress we need to move forward."

Alongside Jill Ellis, there are a plethora of talented female coaches in the international arena; the likes of Sarina Wiegman, Morace, Helena Costa and April Heinrichs have all been considered as elite female candidates for the role. Wiegman took Holland to the 2017 European Championships crown as well as the 2019 World Cup final. Morace took Canada to sixth in 2011 and has also coached Italy and Trinidad & Tobago. Costa has pushed through all kinds of boundaries. In 2017 she was added to the scouting department of German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt In 2014, French Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot hired her as head coach, one of the rare times a woman has been hired as head coach of a men's team in a European league. She has also had international women’s coaching experience with Qatar and Iran between 2010 and 2014, overcoming the many battles that women in those countries face. Heinrichs has worked as technical director for the US national women’s soccer program for the past decade and and worked alongside Ellis during the triumphant 2015 and 2019 World Cup campaigns.

Only two women have coached the Matildas previously, Hesterine de Reus in 2014 and Trixie Tagg in 1981. “There are so many wonderful female (international) candidates like Ellis, Morace and Wiegman," Youman continued. “I believe that credentials have to be met for the position but if they can't find a woman for the position in the year of 2020, we have an issue.

“For the next three years our Matildas are going to be our country’s biggest sporting team, let’s show Australia as well as the world that football can lead the way in driving equality forward.

“If we can't find a woman, look harder.”