The match officials include four newly promoted referees to the A-League Men's competition and three A-League Women's officials for the upcoming 2021-22 A-Leagues seasons.

Tim Danaskos of New South Wales, Lachlan Keevers of Victoria, Jack Morgan of Victoria and Casey Reibelt of Queensland are the newly added A-League Men's officials. They are now part of the fourteen match officials for this year's competition.

Casey Reibelt becomes the second woman on the list. She joins Kate Jacewicz who in 2019-20 made history when she became the first woman to officiate an A-League men's game. Jacewicz oversaw a Melbourne City versus Newcastle Jets clash. Both women are also the only two people listed as Video Assistant Referees.

Three previous A-League Mens officials have announced their retirement from national duty: James Cleal, Adam Fielding and Tony Peart. Peart left the position to focus on his new role as the Head of Referees for Football Victoria.

For the A-League Women's competition Isabella Libri of New South Wales, Bec Mackie of New South Wales and Caitlin Williams of Victoria are now part of the eleven officials listed for this year's campaign. Reibelt and Jacewicz are also co-listed as referees for A-League Women's.

The A-League Men's first match is currently scheduled for a November 19, 2021 kick-off while the A-League Women's will start on December 3, 2021. There have been no specifications if the referees listed will be separated into conferences for the beginning of the season.

Former A-League Men's official Jarred Gillet made history last month when he became the first oversees born referee to oversee a Premier League game. Gillet oversaw the Watford versus Newcastle United game on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The full list of A-Leagues referees, assistant referees, assistant video referees and fourth officials for the 2021-22 domestic seasons can be found using the following link.