Congratulations to the players who made the @PFA #BarclaysFAWSL Team of the Year! ⭐️pic.twitter.com/vBMLTE2XAR — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) June 4, 2021

To everyone’s surprise though, Kerr was included in the team as a midfielder.

The striker, who scored twenty-eight goals in her thirty-four club appearances this year, was the first to point out the odd entry in her Twitter reply to the announcement.

I never played midfield in me life 🤣 — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) June 4, 2021

The fact that what can arguably be considered the world’s best striker was included in a position she has never played is both a source of amusement and a source of confusion.

Players are awarded this distinction through votes from members of their own player’s trade union, the Professional Footballer’s association.

Kerr made the team of the year alongside Chelsea teammates Fran Kirby, Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Erikson and Maren Mjelde. Arsenal’s Katie McCabe & Leah Williamson and Manchester City’s Caroline Weir, Samantha Mewis, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp also made the squad.

Kerr was also up for the highest player’s award, the PFA Women’s Player’s Player of the Year.

Also selected by her peers, she is nominated alongside Ann-Katrin Berger, Chloe Kelly, Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp and Sam Mewis. Teammate Fran Kirby won the award.