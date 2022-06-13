The Matildas are set to play both Spain and Portugal later this month.  A 24 person playing squad was announced ahead of the two friendlies which includes a number of veterans as well as many younger players.

Matildas June Friendlies

  • The Matildas are set to play Spain on June 25, 2022 in Huelva.
  • They will follow this with a friendly against Portugal in Estoril on June 28, 2022.
  • A 24-person squad was announced for both these friendlies.

For the upcoming friendlies, Tony Gustavsson named a squad which comprises 14 members from the side who most recently faced New Zealand during the April series.  

There are notable veteran absences from the side though, largely comprising of a number of players who have just concluded their domestic club football season.  This includes the exclusion of Matildas captain Sam Kerr, vice-captain Steph Catley Caitlin Foord, and Hayley Raso to name a few.

To round out his squad Gustavsson has called in a number of younger and less experienced players.  15 of the Matildas named have 10 senior caps or less.  The side includes five uncapped players: Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Mackenzie Hawkesby, Winonah Heatley, Matilda McNamara and Taylor Ray. 

A notable return to the Matildas setup is Larissa Crummer who last donned the green and gold in 2018.  The attacker took an extensive break from football after suffering a serious leg break in 2019.

Matilda McNamara. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

“This upcoming camp and international window is a big opportunity for many players in the squad selected," stated Gustavsson upon the selection announcement

"I am excited to see the group in action and witness how we can rise to the challenge as a team and as individuals.”

“Spain and Portugal are quality nations in the final stages of their preparations for one of the biggest trophies in women’s football and they will be a tough challenge in many aspects of the game.

“As we draw closer to the commencement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, all our decision-making is centred around the strongest possible preparation for all players vying to be a part of 23 in 23. 

“Selection for this June squad has been based on a combination of factors but ultimately it has been about individualising player programs with a long-term view. 

"In preparing the specialised plans, we have evaluated where the players currently are and where they will need to be and determined the best course of action for each player.

“For some players, this has meant being a part of these invaluable matches with Spain and Portugal providing a chance to demonstrate how they can make our team stronger. 

"For another cohort, it results in being proactive around reoccurring ailments and re-establishing a fitness baseline without the need to focus on peaking for matches. 

“This is a crucial period in our groundwork for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and there has been a true collaboration between players and staff to ensure we capitalise on the opportunities to position us well for 2023.”  

Winonah HEATLEY. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

June Squad

Name

Position

Club

Caps (goals)

Mackenzie ARNOLD

Goalkeeper

West Ham United

28 (0)

Angela BEARD

Back

Fortuna Hjørring

3 (0)

Alex CHIDIAC

Midfielder

Racing Louisville

18 (1)

Larissa CRUMMER

Forward

Capalaba FC

23 (4)

Jacynta GALABADAARACHCHI

Forward

Celtic FC

0 (0)

Emily GIELNIK

Forward

Aston Villa

52 (11)

Katrina GORRY

Midfielder

Vittsjö GIK

80 (15)

Charlotte GRANT

Back

FC Rosengård

5 (0)

Mackenzie HAWKESBY

Midfielder

Sydney FC

0 (0)

Winonah HEATLEY

Back

Sydney Olympic 

0 (0) 

Princess IBINI-ISEI

Forward

APIA Leichhardt

6 (0)

Rachel LOWE

Forward

Sydney University

1 (0)

Matilda McNAMARA

Back

Adelaide City

0 (0)

Teagan MICAH

Goalkeeper

FC Rosengård

9 (0)

Courtney NEVIN

Back

Hammarby

10 (0)

Clare POLKINGHORNE

Back

Vittsjö GIK

143 (12)

Taylor RAY

Midfielder

Sydney Olympic

0 (0)

Amy SAYER

Midfielder

Stanford University

4 (0)

Remy SIEMSEN

Forward

AIK

4 (0)

Emily VAN EGMOND

Midfielder

San Diego Wave 

118 (30)

Cortnee VINE

Forward

Sydney Olympic

4 (0)

Clare WHEELER

Midfielder

Fortuna Hjørring

9 (0)

Lydia WILLIAMS

Goalkeeper

Arsenal WFC

99 (0)

Tameka YALLOP

Midfielder

West Ham United

105 (12)
Mackenzie Arnold. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

Friendly Schedule

UPCOMING COMMBANK MATILDAS FIXTURES:  

Spain v Australia  
Date: Saturday, 25 June (local) / Sunday, 26 June (AUS)  
Time: 9.30pm (local) / 5.30am (AEST)  
Venue: Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva  
Broadcast: Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+  
  
Portugal v Australia  
Date: Tuesday, 28 June (local) / Wednesday, 29 June (AUS)  
Time: 9.00pm (local) / 6.00am (AEST)  
Venue: Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril  
Broadcast: Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ 

