The Matildas are set to play both Spain and Portugal later this month. A 24 person playing squad was announced ahead of the two friendlies which includes a number of veterans as well as many younger players.

Matildas June Friendlies

The Matildas are set to play Spain on June 25, 2022 in Huelva.

They will follow this with a friendly against Portugal in Estoril on June 28, 2022.

A 24-person squad was announced for both these friendlies.

For the upcoming friendlies, Tony Gustavsson named a squad which comprises 14 members from the side who most recently faced New Zealand during the April series.

There are notable veteran absences from the side though, largely comprising of a number of players who have just concluded their domestic club football season. This includes the exclusion of Matildas captain Sam Kerr, vice-captain Steph Catley Caitlin Foord, and Hayley Raso to name a few.

To round out his squad Gustavsson has called in a number of younger and less experienced players. 15 of the Matildas named have 10 senior caps or less. The side includes five uncapped players: Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Mackenzie Hawkesby, Winonah Heatley, Matilda McNamara and Taylor Ray.

A notable return to the Matildas setup is Larissa Crummer who last donned the green and gold in 2018. The attacker took an extensive break from football after suffering a serious leg break in 2019.

Matilda McNamara. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

“This upcoming camp and international window is a big opportunity for many players in the squad selected," stated Gustavsson upon the selection announcement.

"I am excited to see the group in action and witness how we can rise to the challenge as a team and as individuals.”

“Spain and Portugal are quality nations in the final stages of their preparations for one of the biggest trophies in women’s football and they will be a tough challenge in many aspects of the game.

“As we draw closer to the commencement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, all our decision-making is centred around the strongest possible preparation for all players vying to be a part of 23 in 23.

“Selection for this June squad has been based on a combination of factors but ultimately it has been about individualising player programs with a long-term view.

"In preparing the specialised plans, we have evaluated where the players currently are and where they will need to be and determined the best course of action for each player.

“For some players, this has meant being a part of these invaluable matches with Spain and Portugal providing a chance to demonstrate how they can make our team stronger.

"For another cohort, it results in being proactive around reoccurring ailments and re-establishing a fitness baseline without the need to focus on peaking for matches.

“This is a crucial period in our groundwork for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and there has been a true collaboration between players and staff to ensure we capitalise on the opportunities to position us well for 2023.”

Winonah HEATLEY. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

June Squad

Name Position Club Caps (goals) Mackenzie ARNOLD Goalkeeper West Ham United 28 (0) Angela BEARD Back Fortuna Hjørring 3 (0) Alex CHIDIAC Midfielder Racing Louisville 18 (1) Larissa CRUMMER Forward Capalaba FC 23 (4) Jacynta GALABADAARACHCHI Forward Celtic FC 0 (0) Emily GIELNIK Forward Aston Villa 52 (11) Katrina GORRY Midfielder Vittsjö GIK 80 (15) Charlotte GRANT Back FC Rosengård 5 (0) Mackenzie HAWKESBY Midfielder Sydney FC 0 (0) Winonah HEATLEY Back Sydney Olympic 0 (0) Princess IBINI-ISEI Forward APIA Leichhardt 6 (0) Rachel LOWE Forward Sydney University 1 (0) Matilda McNAMARA Back Adelaide City 0 (0) Teagan MICAH Goalkeeper FC Rosengård 9 (0) Courtney NEVIN Back Hammarby 10 (0) Clare POLKINGHORNE Back Vittsjö GIK 143 (12) Taylor RAY Midfielder Sydney Olympic 0 (0) Amy SAYER Midfielder Stanford University 4 (0) Remy SIEMSEN Forward AIK 4 (0) Emily VAN EGMOND Midfielder San Diego Wave 118 (30) Cortnee VINE Forward Sydney Olympic 4 (0) Clare WHEELER Midfielder Fortuna Hjørring 9 (0) Lydia WILLIAMS Goalkeeper Arsenal WFC 99 (0) Tameka YALLOP Midfielder West Ham United 105 (12)

Mackenzie Arnold. Image credit: Ann Odong (FFA)

Friendly Schedule

UPCOMING COMMBANK MATILDAS FIXTURES:

Spain v Australia

Date: Saturday, 25 June (local) / Sunday, 26 June (AUS)

Time: 9.30pm (local) / 5.30am (AEST)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva

Broadcast: Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+



Portugal v Australia

Date: Tuesday, 28 June (local) / Wednesday, 29 June (AUS)

Time: 9.00pm (local) / 6.00am (AEST)

Venue: Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril

Broadcast: Network 10, 10 Play and Paramount+

