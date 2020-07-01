Matildas midfielder Ella Mastrantonio has signed for English Women's Super League side Bristol City.

The 28-year-old will join the Robins from Western Sydney Wanderers for the start of the 2020-21 season later this year after spending a decade playing in the W-League.

Mastrantonio, who began her career with Perth Glory before joining Melbourne Victory will link up with former teammate Tanya Oxtoby who is the City manager.

The six-times-capped Mastrantonio played with her new boss at Perth and said she is excited about the prospect of moving to England.

"It's an honour, privilege and a dream come true to sign for such a prestigious club as Bristol City and coming to one of, if not the best league in the world," said Mastrantonio.

"I'm so excited to be able to work with Tanya again after spending my formative years as a footballer together in Western Australia and to now be working with each other in the WSL is just incredible.

"Women's football is absolutely skyrocketing in Europe, and especially the UK, so what better way to challenge yourself to become a better person and player than playing with and coming up against the best of the best.

"I can't thank Tanya and Bristol City enough for giving me this opportunity and I can't wait to get started to hopefully bring success to the club."

Mastrantonio will also link up with Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo who signed for City in January from Sydney FC.

"Ella is someone who had to put up with playing alongside me in Perth when she was younger, and I've been following her footballing journey over a number of years since I left," Oxtoby said.

"She had an outstanding season for Western Sydney in the W-League last year, and I felt that now was the right time to get her across and challenge her in one of the best leagues in the world.

"It's important when you are a club like Bristol City that the players you bring in are able to add value in the right areas.

"With international experience and over 100 domestic appearances in the W-League she'll be a great addition to our squad as we look to add strength to our midfield."

Matildas skipper Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal) and Hayley Raso (Everton) will all feature in the WSL when the season restarts.