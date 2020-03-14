Finals fixtures tend to follow one of two paths; Free-flowing affairs with plenty of goals, or scrappy tactical encounters settled by a solitary goal.

Unfortunately for football fans, it was not the former, but Sydney FC will happily settle for the latter after scoring the only goal of the game and booking their place in the 2019/20 decider.

In a tight first half played under blustery conditions, both sides struggle to create many notable attacking chances, with Annalie Longo firing straight at Aubrey Bledsoe in the 11th minute, before Sydney FC took the lead when Veronica Latsko ghosted in behind the Victory defence to poke home Ally Green's superb cross in the 14th minute.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the home side upped the intensity in the second period and took control of the game, ably assisted by a strong tailwind.

Amy Jackson forced Bledsoe into a fantastic diving save in the 53rd minute, whilst Melina Ayres, Haley Hanson and Longo all were wasteful as they failed to force the Sydney shot-stopper into further meaningful action as the half wore on.

Despite the hosts dominating the second half, the Sydney FC backline was rock-solid, led by Alanna Kennedy and Ellie Brush, as last season's Champions earned the right to defend their crown with a 1-0 victory and now await the winner of tomorrow's clash between Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers.

MELBOURNE VICTORY

Casey Dumont - 6.5

Very little to do, and hardly at fault for the opener. An impressive season by Dumont, but unfortunately it ends one week shorter than she had hoped for.

Jenna McCormick - 6.5

Caught flat-footed and unaware of Latsko's run for the only goal of the game. Otherwise got through her duties without much hassle.

Laura Brock - 7

Commanding in the air and dealt with Siemsen and Latsko comfortably for most of the match. Virtually a spectator in the second period as Victory dominated with the wind behind them.