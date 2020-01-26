The Sydney University NPLW product was elevated into the starting line up after an injury to American import Abby Smith.

“I am super happy to have the opportunity to be apart of this team, the environment and the atmosphere is amazing,” said Newbon.

The 19-year-old was full of praise for the women’s program at the Wanderers this season, insisting she feels she has had all the support required to help her transition into the starting team.

“The set up at Wanderers this season has been incredible,” she said. “From the coaching staff to the new facilities and staff behind the scenes, it allows me as a player to really focus on my on field performance

“The players and coaching staff have all played a part in helping to settle the nerves, being super supportive and helpful as I continue to grow as a player.”

Newbon’s debut last week was solid in the 3-1 win over Perth. The youngster had a better game last night despite the shock 3-2 loss to Adelaide United.

She made three crucial saves last night to keep her team in the game when they were on the backfoot. Her ball distribution out of the back was also solid as the Wanderwomen came from 3-0 down at halftime to nearly pull off a dramatic comeback.

While disappointed at the result, Newbon promised the team would work hard over the next three weeks during the international break to redeem themselves.

“We’ll be back on the training park, working hard and shifting our focus towards the next game.”

The Wanderers' next game is another Sydney derby at Cromer Park on Saturday 15 February.