The twenty-five-year-old will be moving to the Sevilla based club ahead of their 2020-21 season, becoming the second Australian to play in Spain this season alongside Alex Chidiac who is with Atletico Madrid.

McCormick joins Betis from the Melbourne Victory. The eight-year W-League veteran has played 86 games in Australia's top flight, having previously been with the Brisbane Roar, Adelaide United and Canberra United. She made her debut in the 2012-13 season with Adelaide.

McCormick has also played AFLW, featuring 20 times for Adelaide between 2017-2019. While at the club she won the AFLW premiership in both 2017 and 2019. However successful her footy career was, it was her dream of playing for her country that brought her back to soccer.

This dream was realized the same year that she last played Aussie Rules, in 2019, where she received her first Matildas cap. McCormick has since represented Australia four times, most recently in the campaign which saw the team qualify for the upcoming Olympics.

This is a competition McCormick has expressed hopes to play in.

Been waiting to experience this moment for a while. Grateful beyond words 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BZeOumr8Ft — Jenna McCormick (@jen_mccormick) November 10, 2019

This will not be the first overseas professional soccer experience for McCormick. In 2016 she played for Stjarnan in the Icelandic Urvalsdeild Kvenna and in 2017 she represented Medkila in the Norwegian Toppserien.

The defender is Real Betis's fifth signing of the year, with the club hoping to improve on their twelfth place finish in the 2019-20 season. She has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish side.