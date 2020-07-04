Veteran Matildas forward Kyah Simon has joined Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The 29-year-old is the latest Australian to move to Europe and will join international teammate Amy Harrison in Eindhoven.

"I was looking for a new challenge for a while now. Europe, and the Netherlands particularly, breathes football," said Simon, who has 92 caps for Australia.

"PSV is a club with an illustrious history and is making big steps (within) women's football.

"This feels like the challenge I was looking for."

Simon, 29, most recently played for Melbourne City in the W-League where she won the 2019-20 premiership-championship double.

It is the experienced forward's first European stint, having previously plied her trade in America's NWSL.

Simon's signing comes in the wake of Australian defender Steph Catley joining Arsenal earlier this week.

Most of the Matildas have now signed for clubs across Europe, with the likes of Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Catley in England.

Young gun Ellie Carpenter recently joined French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.