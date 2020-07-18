The Matilda is the fourth Australian to move to the French Division 1 this year following Mary Fowler's move to Montpellier, Emma Checker's move to FC Fleury, and Ellie Carpenter's move to Olympique Lyonnais.

Brock had spent eleven seasons in the W-League, making her debut in the 2009-10 season with the Melbourne Victory. She then played five seasons with the Brisbane Roar, two seasons with Melbourne City before returning to the Victory.

On top of her 115 W-League appearances, Brock also spent time abroad with former English FAWSL side Notts County and American side the Orlando Pride.

Brock joins EA Guingamp on a one year deal. The club finished last season in the sixth position in the league.

[#MercatoEAG] 🚨 Laura Brock (@LauraAlleway) renforce la section fÃ©minine !



NÃ©e le 29 novembre 1989, Laura arrive en provenance du @gomvfc . La dÃ©fenseure internationale australienne comptabilise 60 matchs avec les Matildas @TheMatildas ! 🇦🇺#WarRaok — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) July 17, 2020

Guingamp is still in the running for the 2019-20 Coupe de France féminine. They are set to meet Carpenter's Olympique Lyonnais for the semi-finals on the 9th of August. There is no word whether both Carpenter and Brock will be eligible to play in the remainder of that competition.