The Australian women's side must defeat The Golden Girls in a home-and-away playoff to clinch their spot at this year's Tokyo Games.

Milicic chose to stick with the list that claimed top spot in their group in recent clashes against Thailand, Taiwan and China.

"The players that we had in camp in Sydney did a great job to help us advance to the next phase of Olympic qualification," Milicic said in a statement.

"We were in camp for over three weeks, which enabled us to get some great work in both on and off the pitch.

"I look forward to working with these players again in Newcastle and Vietnam as we seek to seal Australia a second football team in Tokyo."

The Matildas first host Vietnam in Newcastle on March 6 before jetting off for the return game in Cam Pha five days later.

Matildas squad: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Emily Gielnik, Katrina Gorry, Elise Kellond-Knight, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Chloe Logarzo, Aivi Luik, Jenna McCormick, Teagan Micah, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Karly Roestbakken, Kyah Simon, Emily Van Egmond, Lydia Williams, Tameka Yallop.