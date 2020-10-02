Joe Montemurro's side were outclassed by City, who bossed the majority of opportunities until the final 15 minutes, when Arsenal tried and failed to work their way back into the match.

City took the lead early but Arsenal equalised through a freak long-range effort from star Jordan Nobbs, however City immediately struck back and held on to meet Raso's Everton in the final, after they easily dispatched Birmingham 3-0.

Caitlin Foord played and almost scored in the final 15 minutes when Nobbs lifted a cross across the face of goal, but the Matilda couldn't latch onto the end of it.

Vivianne Miedema also had close chances, but it wasn't Arsenal's night. Montemurro's side still lead the WSL after two matches played however and will resume next up against Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City.

PLUS...

Third Aussie star signs for Italian giants

Western Sydney Wanderers W-League star Alex Huynh has signed for Napoli Femminile in Italy's Serie A, becoming the third Australian at the club.

PLUS...

Legendary Socceroos recluse to advise Matildas on dealing with pressure

Socceroos legend Lucas Neill has broken a six-year silence to take up a role within FFA that will see him advise UK-based Matildas on dealing with the pressure of professional football.