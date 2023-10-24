The Matildas will renew their rivalry with Olympic champions Canada as they bring their momentous 2023 to a close in Vancouver.

Having faced the Canadians in a two-match series in Australia in September 2022 - both won by the visitors - the Matildas again played with the then world No.6-ranked side in the group stage of this year's home World Cup.

In one of the performances of the tournament, Tony Gustavsson's side romped to a 4-0 win in Melbourne - courtesy of a Hayley Raso double and strikes from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley - to clinch top spot in Group B and a round-of-16 clash with Denmark.

The sides will meet again to round out the year, with the Matildas spending 2023's final international window at a training camp in British Columbia before taking on the Canadians in Victoria and Vancouver.

"This year has been remarkable for the Matildas," Football Australia CEO James Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The team have shattered ceilings and set new standards, forever changing the Australian sporting landscape.

"Football Australia and Canada Soccer Association have developed a strong relationship over the past two years, and we thank (Canada) for their co-operation in providing both our nations with world-class opposition."

As well as acting as preparation for Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying, the matches will also bring down the curtain on the Canada national team career of Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international goalscorer.

Sinclair, who has scored 190 goals in 327 games for Canada, announced her retirement last week but will play for Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League next season.

"Competing against a top opposition in Australia will be critical in our preparation ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics," Canada head coach Bev Priestman said.

"And, of course, it will be an incredible occasion in Vancouver to celebrate Christine's historic, decorated career in her hometown."

CANADA v MATILDAS FIXTURES

Friday, December 1: Starlight Stadium, Langford, British Columbia (2.30pm, December 2 AEDT)

Tuesday, December 5: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia (2pm, December 6 AEDT)

- with Reuters