The Matildas will sweat on the fitness of star forward Caitlin Foord after she was forced out of Arsenal's clash with Manchester City through injury.

Foord appeared to injure her hamstring in the English Women's Super League clash on Sunday and was substituted in the 36th minute.

She was due to head into Matildas camp this week ahead of friendlies against Scotland and England on Friday 7 April and next Tuesday 11 April (Wednesday AEST).

The 28-year-old had been in scintillating form for club and country, shorlisted as the WSL player of the month, and Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson will hope the injury scare isn't too serious amid preparations for the Women's World Cup on home soil.

Foord has scored eight goals in her past 13 national team games and 10 goals in all competitions this season for Arsenal.

Gunners teammate Steph Catley (foot) is already sidelined for the friendlies.

Foord started Sunday's match while Matildas teammates Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler were on City's bench.

City and Matildas central defender Alanna Kennedy, who has had a torrid run with injuries and form, missed the match.

Kennedy has only made seven appearances across all competitions for City and hasn't played for the Matildas since their series against Canada in September.

Arsenal, who will also be alarmed to see the injury to Foord ahead of their Champions League semi-final dates with Wolfsburg, maned to win without her on Sunday, coming from behind to beat City 2-1 in their top-of-the-table encounter.

Arsenal's win moved them above City on goal difference, with both three points behind leaders Manchester United.