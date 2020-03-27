The FA have already cancelled the third to seventh tiers of women's football in England and will void all results, meaning there will be no trophies, promotion or relegation among these tiers.

The association is currently in negotiations with the top two tiers of women's football in England over the future of the competition.

While the organisation hopes to complete the men and women's FA Cups, the FA said in a statement that they currently plan on holding the 2020/21 season as normal, putting a strict time limit on finishing any currently underway league competitions.

Hayley Raso (Everton), Caitlin Foord and Joe Montemurro (Arsenal) and Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are all in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Expunging this season's results would mean Kerr loses her shot at a maiden WSL title in her debut season, with Chelsea currently only one point behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Foord's Arsenal is only four points behind City, also with a game in hand.

At the other end of the WSL spectrum, expunging this season's results may be a blessing for Australian Bristol City Women's coach Tanya Oxtoby and her Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, who currently sit just two points above the relegation places.

"The FA, FA Women’s Board members and the Women’s Football Conference have consulted and reached a consensus regarding the women’s football pyramid," the FA said in a statement.

"The FA and the leagues within tiers three to seven have reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven. Agreement has also been reached to end the Regional Talent Clubs season, which was due to conclude in April 2020.

"We remain in consultation with the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship Board and clubs regarding the most appropriate way to complete the current season, including for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Academy.

"With the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup, Women’s FA Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase all at advanced stages, we are reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so. Clubs involved are close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters, we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive.

"We will also continue planning for FA competitions to take place for the 2020-21 season."