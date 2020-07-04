The 92-cap Matildas striker joins after playing a key role in the Matildas' Tokyo 2021 qualification tournament and winning the 2020 W-League championship undefeated with Melbourne City.

The transfer caps a strong 12 months from Simon, which has seen the striker go from strength to strength since returning from a series of long injury layoffs.

It's the 29-year-old's first European venture, with Simon previously playing very successful spells at NWSL clubs Boston Breakers (twice) and most recently, Houston Dash.