Veteran Matildas striker Kyah Simon becomes the latest Matilda to secure a landmark European move, joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.
The 92-cap Matildas striker joins after playing a key role in the Matildas' Tokyo 2021 qualification tournament and winning the 2020 W-League championship undefeated with Melbourne City.
The transfer caps a strong 12 months from Simon, which has seen the striker go from strength to strength since returning from a series of long injury layoffs.
It's the 29-year-old's first European venture, with Simon previously playing very successful spells at NWSL clubs Boston Breakers (twice) and most recently, Houston Dash.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Simon: 'I would tell myself, it's not going to be an easy road'
Australia's greatest football families of all time
Australia set for Women's Football TV Show
Latest News
Matildas striker moves to Dutch giants
4 Jul 2020
Melbourne clubs caught up in COVID-19 lockdowns
4 Jul 2020
'We're determined to go one better' – Perth Glory are ready to go
4 Jul 2020
Most Read
Three top foreign coaches for A-League giant Melbourne Victory
29 Jun 2020
Departing Simon Hill reflects on Fox Sports, A-League and Socceroos
1 Jul 2020
Aussies line up for A-League coaching role at Brisbane Roar
30 Jun 2020
5 interesting Matildas coaching candidates if Milicic steps down
30 Jun 2020