Catley also took to social media to announce her intentions to also leave the National Women's Soccer League after having competed in the United States for the last six years. In total she has 86 NWSL career appearances.

The Matildas defender's first NWSL club was the Portland Thorns with whom she played in 2014 & 2015. She then moved on to the Orlando Pride for two years, in 2016 & 2017. She has been with the OL Reign for the last two seasons, 2018 & 2019.

In her announcement she thanked the OL Reign and its ownership for the memories created while in Seattle and Tacoma, as well as for the support she received during a difficult period in 2018.

Catley also stated that her desire to leave the NWSL is due to her belief that this "the right time to move onto the next chapter and challenge myself in a different environment."

It is expected that that next chapter will most likely be the FA Women's Super League. She had previously expressed her desire to move to the FA Women's Super League last February, following in the recent steps of many other Matildas.

Arsenal FC has been the rumoured destination, where fellow Matilda Caitlin Foord has recently moved to. Catley has previously played for Arsenal's head coach Joe Montemurro at both the Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

Catley did not specify if this was her likely destination, or if the W-League veteran would be back with Melbourne City FC for the 2020-21 season.