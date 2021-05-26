Kennedy originally joined Spurs on loan from NWSL club Orlando Pride, due partly to COVID-19 issues.

While at Spurs her NWSL rights were bought by new expansion club Racing Louisville FC but Kennedy instead opted to remain in the Women's Super League with Tottenham on a deal until the end of the season.

The Matildas defender became a mainstay in the Tottenham lineup as a tenacious defensive midfielder and contributed three goals throughout the season.

However, Spurs announced Kennedy was leaving the club alongside 10 other players at the expiration of her contract.

Spurs have also released Rianna Dean, Gemma Davison, Anna Filbey, Hannah Godfrey, Lucia Leon, Aurora Mikalsen, Chloe Peplow, Lucy Quinn, Siri Worm and Elisha Sulola.