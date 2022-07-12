Australia's current longest serving women's international player has departed her club Arsenal FC due to the expiration of her contract. Williams has been linked with French Division 1 giants Paris Saint German.

Lydia Williams Departure

Williams has left FA WSL side Arsenal FC.

The Matildas player joined the side in 2020.

She is linked with Division 1 side Paris Saint Germain.

The Matildas keeper first joined Arsenal FC ahead of the 2020-21 season, moving from A-League side Melbourne City FC. During her two seasons with the Gunners she made 18 appearances for the club in all competitions, often fulfilling the role of back-up keeper in other matches.

Williams was first in talks to remain with the London club and was offered a new contract according to Tim Stillman of Arseblog. However, a desire to to get regular club minutes ahead of next year's World Cup was stated as the reason that the keeper departed Arsenal.

French journalist Benjamin Quarez, who writes for Le Parisien, reported that Williams has signed with Division 1 giants Paris Saint Germain. Neither the club nor Williams have yet to corroborate this move.

Should Williams join PSG, the French side would be signing the Matildas highest capped goalkeeper. The Katanning-born player reached her 100 cap milestone for Australia a fortnight ago against Portugal.

An incredible achievement! 💯



Our longest-serving Matilda @lydsaussie becomes the latest centurion for Australia, as teammates wish her luck and congratulate her on reaching 100 caps in the green and gold 🙌#WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/g1LLqnJi4h — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 28, 2022

Williams would join Matildas teammate in the Division 1, with the defender currently signed to rivals Olympique Lyonnais.

