Once again, Lisa De Vanna has missed the cut with Emily Gielnik and Sam Kerr the only players outside the W-League to have been picked.

“We have a great amount of experience in our squad, as well as some emerging talents, and I expect us to perform strongly in Wuhan,” Milicic said. 

“Together with my staff I have been keeping a very close eye on the Westfield W-League, and it is pleasing that many of our players have produced strong performances in the competition over the past two months.

“The great amount of consistency within our squad from November’s series against Chile in Sydney and Adelaide means that we will be able to continue to make progress with many areas of our play from the moment we convene in Sydney as we build up to these crucial qualifiers.

“With only twenty (20) places in this squad and eighteen (18) for Tokyo should we qualify, every player will need to show her best in this upcoming camp and help the nation take another step towards the Olympic Games,” he said. 

THE SQUAD

Name

Club, Country

‘A’ International Caps (Goals)

Mackenzie ARNOLD (Gk)

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

23 (0)

Ellie CARPENTER

Melbourne City FC, Australia

38 (1)

Steph CATLEY

Melbourne City FC, Australia

78 (2)

Caitlin FOORD

Sydney FC, Australia

78 (17)

Emily GIELNIK

Bayern Munich, Germany

34 (8)

Katrina GORRY

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

76 (14)

Elise KELLOND-KNIGHT

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

109 (2)

Alanna KENNEDY

Sydney FC, Australia

83 (7)

Sam KERR (C)

Chelsea FC, England

83 (38)

Chloe LOGARZO

Sydney FC, Australia

44 (7)

Aivi LUIK

Melbourne City FC, Australia

24 (0)

Jenna MCCORMICK

Melbourne Victory, Australia

2 (0)

Teagan MICAH (Gk)

Melbourne Victory, Australia

0 (0)

Clare POLKINGHORNE

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

121 (9)

Hayley RASO

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

41 (3)

Karly ROESTBAKKEN

Canberra United, Australia

3 (0)

Kyah SIMON

Melbourne City FC, Australia

87 (24)

Emily VAN EGMOND

Melbourne City FC, Australia

92 (18)

Lydia WILLIAMS (Gk)

Melbourne City FC, Australia

84 (0)

Tameka YALLOP

Brisbane Roar FC, Australia

83 (10)
 

THE FIXTURES

Westfield Matildas v Chinese Taipei
Date: Monday, 3 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)

Thailand v Westfield Matildas
Date: Thursday, 6 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)

Westfield Matildas v China PR
Date: Sunday, 9 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 7.30pm (local); 10.30pm (AEDT)  