Ante Milicic has named a 20-strong squad for the Matildas' upcoming Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in China.
Once again, Lisa De Vanna has missed the cut with Emily Gielnik and Sam Kerr the only players outside the W-League to have been picked.
“We have a great amount of experience in our squad, as well as some emerging talents, and I expect us to perform strongly in Wuhan,” Milicic said.
“Together with my staff I have been keeping a very close eye on the Westfield W-League, and it is pleasing that many of our players have produced strong performances in the competition over the past two months.
“The great amount of consistency within our squad from November’s series against Chile in Sydney and Adelaide means that we will be able to continue to make progress with many areas of our play from the moment we convene in Sydney as we build up to these crucial qualifiers.
“With only twenty (20) places in this squad and eighteen (18) for Tokyo should we qualify, every player will need to show her best in this upcoming camp and help the nation take another step towards the Olympic Games,” he said.
THE SQUAD
|
Name
|
Club, Country
|
‘A’ International Caps (Goals)
|
Mackenzie ARNOLD (Gk)
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
23 (0)
|
Ellie CARPENTER
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
38 (1)
|
Steph CATLEY
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
78 (2)
|
Caitlin FOORD
|
Sydney FC, Australia
|
78 (17)
|
Emily GIELNIK
|
Bayern Munich, Germany
|
34 (8)
|
Katrina GORRY
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
76 (14)
|
Elise KELLOND-KNIGHT
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
109 (2)
|
Alanna KENNEDY
|
Sydney FC, Australia
|
83 (7)
|
Sam KERR (C)
|
Chelsea FC, England
|
83 (38)
|
Chloe LOGARZO
|
Sydney FC, Australia
|
44 (7)
|
Aivi LUIK
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
24 (0)
|
Jenna MCCORMICK
|
Melbourne Victory, Australia
|
2 (0)
|
Teagan MICAH (Gk)
|
Melbourne Victory, Australia
|
0 (0)
|
Clare POLKINGHORNE
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
121 (9)
|
Hayley RASO
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
41 (3)
|
Karly ROESTBAKKEN
|
Canberra United, Australia
|
3 (0)
|
Kyah SIMON
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
87 (24)
|
Emily VAN EGMOND
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
92 (18)
|
Lydia WILLIAMS (Gk)
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
84 (0)
|
Tameka YALLOP
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
83 (10)
THE FIXTURES
Westfield Matildas v Chinese Taipei
Date: Monday, 3 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)
Thailand v Westfield Matildas
Date: Thursday, 6 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)
Westfield Matildas v China PR
Date: Sunday, 9 February 2020
Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China
Kick-off: 7.30pm (local); 10.30pm (AEDT)