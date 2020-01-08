Once again, Lisa De Vanna has missed the cut with Emily Gielnik and Sam Kerr the only players outside the W-League to have been picked.

“We have a great amount of experience in our squad, as well as some emerging talents, and I expect us to perform strongly in Wuhan,” Milicic said.

“Together with my staff I have been keeping a very close eye on the Westfield W-League, and it is pleasing that many of our players have produced strong performances in the competition over the past two months.

“The great amount of consistency within our squad from November’s series against Chile in Sydney and Adelaide means that we will be able to continue to make progress with many areas of our play from the moment we convene in Sydney as we build up to these crucial qualifiers.

“With only twenty (20) places in this squad and eighteen (18) for Tokyo should we qualify, every player will need to show her best in this upcoming camp and help the nation take another step towards the Olympic Games,” he said.

THE SQUAD

Name Club, Country ‘A’ International Caps (Goals) Mackenzie ARNOLD (Gk) Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 23 (0) Ellie CARPENTER Melbourne City FC, Australia 38 (1) Steph CATLEY Melbourne City FC, Australia 78 (2) Caitlin FOORD Sydney FC, Australia 78 (17) Emily GIELNIK Bayern Munich, Germany 34 (8) Katrina GORRY Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 76 (14) Elise KELLOND-KNIGHT Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 109 (2) Alanna KENNEDY Sydney FC, Australia 83 (7) Sam KERR (C) Chelsea FC, England 83 (38) Chloe LOGARZO Sydney FC, Australia 44 (7) Aivi LUIK Melbourne City FC, Australia 24 (0) Jenna MCCORMICK Melbourne Victory, Australia 2 (0) Teagan MICAH (Gk) Melbourne Victory, Australia 0 (0) Clare POLKINGHORNE Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 121 (9) Hayley RASO Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 41 (3) Karly ROESTBAKKEN Canberra United, Australia 3 (0) Kyah SIMON Melbourne City FC, Australia 87 (24) Emily VAN EGMOND Melbourne City FC, Australia 92 (18) Lydia WILLIAMS (Gk) Melbourne City FC, Australia 84 (0) Tameka YALLOP Brisbane Roar FC, Australia 83 (10)

THE FIXTURES

Westfield Matildas v Chinese Taipei

Date: Monday, 3 February 2020

Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China

Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)



Thailand v Westfield Matildas

Date: Thursday, 6 February 2020

Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China

Kick-off: 4.00pm (local); 7.00pm (AEDT)



Westfield Matildas v China PR

Date: Sunday, 9 February 2020

Venue: Five Rings Sports Centre, Wuhan, China

Kick-off: 7.30pm (local); 10.30pm (AEDT)