Before we get onto the Matildas own verdicts, we'll start with you fans and your always eagle-eyed view of proceedings...perhaps too eagle eyed...

Old mates been asleep the whole second half. Good job E group security #AUSvTPE pic.twitter.com/uai6wq60ne — Sarah Stewart (@scarystewart) February 7, 2020

Now, we certainly don't want to get a bloke sacked for having a nod-off at work, especially if that work involves you sitting in a poncho in the rain.

But if you don't want to get paid for a front row seat at the Matildas (admittedly one facing the wrong way), we know a few people who might...

As it was, the Matildas didn't face any threats tonight. Off the pitch, or on it.

It's honestly unfathomable that McCormick was left out of the World Cup squad - she may not have been tested against top teir quality yet, but she looks SO at home in the #Matildas backline each time she plays 😍 Her composure on the ball is a huge asset! #WeAreMatidas #AUSvTPE pic.twitter.com/xWCJEN4P5R — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) February 7, 2020

There was also some very gushing praise going around for Jemma McCormick, usually in the shape of a slight at the coaches, that's generally a favourite. On the same afternoon that the AFLW Season 2020 kicked off in Melbourne, it was nice to see one of the competition's former stars pulling on the green and gold to such amazing affect and getting thoroughly rewarded for her efforts.

Arsenal fans all the way in the UK were also tuning in to watch their new star drop a hat-trick before the half-way mark. They already boast one of the world's best strikers (Vivianne Miedema, this user's namesake) but they're about to get another. They may soon have yet another Tilly to gush over...

Although people tuning in bleary-eyed from the other side of the world may have taken the cake, Aussies aren't short of their own viewing ingenuity either.

HT Watching the Olympic Qualifiers with Dad at the coast. He made us an iPad holder. Ingenius. Gotta love boomers. #AUSvTPE 4-0 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/s7xw636slM — Sarah Groube (@groubes) February 7, 2020

Sitting back watching Matildas via i-view on the phone #AUSvTPE pic.twitter.com/1wm2R2NQ3G — Daniel Hanney ⚽ ✈ (@DanHanney) February 7, 2020

To finish us off with the woman of the hour, someone was understandably happy...

"Thank you to everyone who came out tonight to support us even in these wet conditions," Foord said. "Let’s do it all again Monday night?"