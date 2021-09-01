Matildas stars Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley all played large roles as Manchester City and Arsenal secured strong results in the Champions League.
Foord and Catley started and Catley finished the match as Arsenal won 3-0 against Slavia Prague at home. Lydia Williams was on the bench.
Nikita Parris, Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little did the damage as the Gunners easily trounced the Czech club.
Hayley Raso came off the bench to put in a superb performance as Manchester City secured a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid away from home.
City led from the 47th minute after a goal from Caroline Weir but couldn't quite hold on, as Madrid's Kenti Robles scored a 92nd-minute goal to secure the draw.
Alanna Kennedy was an unused sub for City.
