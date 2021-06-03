The prolific striker was painted in full Matildas kit on the wall mural in front of an Australian flag, and pictured behind three Nigerian girls in football uniforms.

The Beautiful game in Nigeria 🇳🇬⚽️



Go Sam Kerr and the Westfield Matildas🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WBJJyqPTkE — Juan Bautista Propato (@propatoTrainer) June 2, 2021

In addition to becoming a hero for aspirational footballers around the world, Kerr has also become a marketing force to be reckoned with.

She became a millionaire in 2019, one of relatively few female footballers to do so, after she was named one of the faces of Nike Football.

She's since taken the Women's Super League by storm, scoring 21 goals in 22 games this season en route to a nomination for PFA Player of the Year.