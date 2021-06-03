A stunning photo has emerged of a tribute to Matildas superstar Sam Kerr in Nigeria, with the Women's Super League icon painted in a mural in the country,
The prolific striker was painted in full Matildas kit on the wall mural in front of an Australian flag, and pictured behind three Nigerian girls in football uniforms.
The Beautiful game in Nigeria 🇳🇬⚽️— Juan Bautista Propato (@propatoTrainer) June 2, 2021
Go Sam Kerr and the Westfield Matildas🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WBJJyqPTkE
In addition to becoming a hero for aspirational footballers around the world, Kerr has also become a marketing force to be reckoned with.
She became a millionaire in 2019, one of relatively few female footballers to do so, after she was named one of the faces of Nike Football.
She's since taken the Women's Super League by storm, scoring 21 goals in 22 games this season en route to a nomination for PFA Player of the Year.
