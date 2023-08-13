The Matildas have made Australian sporting history, and sent the country into ecstasy in the process.

But they're not done yet.

History is within touching distance after Australia reached a World Cup semi-final for the first time on Saturday with a penalty shootout win over France.

With World Cup glory in their sights, Australia's heroes are determined not to let their golden run end here, with a spot in the final on the line against the old enemy England at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.

"I mean that's what we're here for," skipper Sam Kerr said.

"But one game at a time.

"We're not going to get this far and then get too far ahead of ourselves."

Vice-captain Steph Catley added: "What we've done is incredible, and I think we should take a minute to enjoy it and revel in it a bit, but we're in a semi final of the World Cup.

"We're going to focus in and get ready for the next one because that's what we've done this whole time and this group believes that we are capable of doing something really really special.

"So we'll keep fighting, keep pushing, doing what we've already been doing and yeah, you never know what's possible."

Australia beat England 2-0 in a friendly in April, with Kerr and Charli Grant scoring.

"They're a world-class team and they're going to be very difficult to come up against," veteran Clare Polkinghorne said.

"But we're definitely looking forward to the challenge and we know if we play to our potential we've got belief in what we can do."

After most of his players pushed through 120 minutes and penalties, Gustavsson was adamant: "recovery is key.

"What is good is that we have continuity with what we are doing and clear playing styles.

"We don't really need to train to be tactically prepared. It is more about making sure we are mentally and physically prepared for the semi-final.

"These players are on a mission. They are going to celebrate this but from tomorrow they are going to focus. They are extremely professional and they are on a mission."

The scenes around - and en route to - Australia, have been astonishing.

Footage has been posted of an entire flight's passengers watching the shootout, bar one exception - someone absorbed in Lord of the Rings.

Live sites around the country, and big screens at places like the MCG, erupted into ecstasy.

The Seven Network's broadcast was the highest rating TV sport program of the past decade, reaching more than 7.2 million people, with an estimated average audience during the game of 4.17 million.

On Sunday morning, before flying to Sydney, the players were greeted to cheers outside their hotel, with Katrina Gorry sung Happy Birthday by an adoring crowd.

They have every reason to believe they can make the country explode all over again.

"We've shown that we thrive under pressure over and over and over again in this tournament and I think I have some unhealthy addiction to do-or-die games and these types of moments," Gustavsson said.

"I love it. It makes you feel alive.

"I genuinely believe this team can create history in so many ways, not just winning football games but in the way they can inspire the next generation and unite the nation."