Vietnam showed some enterprise with a few counter attacks but were never going to come close. Australia had 70% of the possession and 544 passes to 245.

Some shaky moments down back wont make Ante Milicic happy. However, class as always comes to the fore.

14,000 people in Newcastle saw the Matildas do what they needed to do, the return leg on Wednesday night, barring a major catastrophe, should pose few problems.

MATILDAS RATINGS

Lydia Williams - 7

Didn't have much to do but when she had to come she did. Delivery was excellent as always.

Clare Polkinghorne - 8

Scored her 10th goal for Australia and had over 100 touches. Australia had a few nervous moments down back but Polkinghorne was always there to clean up.

Alanna Kennedy - 8.5

Brilliant performance from the tough defender. She had 117 touches and won 10 of her duels. Her passing was excellent. Australia are so much safer with Kennedy down back.

Steph Catley - 8

Set up Van Egmond's goal and worked a set play to perfection with Van Egmond to set up Polkinghorne.

Catley is one of our best and she showed tonight how vital she is.

Ellie Carpenter - 7.5

Set up Kerr's goal with a beautiful cross. Plenty of clashes with opponents as she flew down the wing as always. Was ill-disciplined at times but it didn't really matter tonight.