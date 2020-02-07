Caitlin Foord scored a first half hat trick, Hayley Raso didn’t stop running, Emily Van Egmond had a brilliant first half, Sam Kerr gave the crowd what they wanted.

SO HOW DID THEY RATE?

Lydia Williams - 7

Didn't have a lot to do. A few sloppy moments but nothing too dangerous.

Steph Catley - 8

Quality performance as you’d expect from the Matilda veteran. Clever finish in the first half after a good run.



Jenna McCormick - 7



A bit scrappy at times giving away the ball but always fought hard to win it back.



Clare Polkinghorne - 7.5



Solid at the back but to be fair, the opposition were hardly threatening. Plenty of touches and did her job.



Karly Roestbakken - 8

Nearly 100 touches and lots of running. Heavily involved throughout the game.

Emily Van Egmond 7.5

Substituted at halftime.

Created five scoring chances in the first half. Decent shift.



Elise Kellond-Knight - 7.5

Solid performance. Did what she needed to do. 132 touches, the most out of anyone on the field. Hardly surprising from KK.

