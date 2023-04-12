Two-time winners Germany have suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Brazil, just over three months before the start of the Women's World Cup.

And two of the Matildas' Group B opponents were also beaten in a busy program of friendly action.

On a night when Australia won 2-0 against England in London, Olympic champions Canada lost 2-1 to world No.5 France in Le Mans on Tuesday for their fourth defeat in five outings.

"Disappointed at the two goals we conceded. We can do better," Canada coach Bev Priestman said.

"But I'd rather learn this now (than at the World Cup)."

And Ireland - the first opponents for Tony Gustavsson's Matildas at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 20 - suffered a 1-0 defeat to the United States in St Louis.

Left-back Alana Cook scored her first international goal on her 26th birthday in the 43rd minute for the four-time champions who have won the last two World Cups.

Earlier, the No.2-ranked Germans were humbled in Nuremberg.

Tamires opened the scoring for a dominant Brazil in the 11th minute as they bounced back from defeat on penalties by England in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium last Thursday.

Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger did not look convincing for the visitors' second goal when Ary Borges' attempted cross from close to the corner flag went into the far corner in the 37th minute.

The Germans failed to breach the Copa America champions until Jule Brand tapped in a consolation goal in added time.

"This game was one of the best we've played," Brazil's Swedish coach Pia Sundhage said.

"There were also parts of the game against England. We were good defensively, but particularly going forward.

"We kept the ball for longer periods and managed to handle the two best teams in Europe."

Defeat for Germany - the 2003 and 2007 world champions - came four days after a lucky 1-0 win at 2019 runners-up the Netherlands.

The game marked the farewell of former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan, who came on in the second half for her 112th cap in the wake of a severe knee injury last year.

Elsewhere in warm-up games involving countries heading to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, Italy ran out 2-1 winners against Colombia in Rome, Denmark defeated Japan 1-0 in Odense, and Spain were 3-0 victors over China in Ibiza.

There were also successful outings for the Dutch, while Sweden drew with Norway and Portugal with Wales.

Costa Rica lost 4-0 to Scotland in Glasgow, while Morocco were beaten 1-0 by Romania in Bucharest.

World Cup co-hosts New Zealand were thumped 3-0 in Turkey by the No.42-ranked Nigeria.

With agencies.