Everyone is talking about Australia's rivalry with England - except the Matildas.

A monster Women's World Cup semi-final against the old enemy has understandably evoked memories of various Ashes triumphs, or the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

Even England's Dutch manager, Sarina Wiegman, has said she's determined to get to grips with the rivalry ahead of Wednesday night's clash at Stadium Australia.

But the Matildas are happy to leave the animosity to others.

"Obviously you see it in the men's competitions, especially in cricket and rugby," goalkeeper Lydia Williams told reporters.

"But for us, we've had so many rivalries with other countries that we've played against. We've played against Brazil at every other World Cup.

"So you could say that (about Brazil), you could say that about America, you could say that about so many countries. So really, for us it's just another game.

"All the like extra stuff of rivalries, it doesn't really come about.

"If anything, it's to prove a point that we can make the final and represent Australia that way."

Midfielder Tameka Yallop added with a laugh: "The biggest internal rivalry is probably New Zealand still.

"But within the team right now, our mindset is to be the best you've got to beat the best so for us, England are right up there and so the other teams in the semi-finals as well.

"We're at that stage in our game and in our mindset that we can beat the best and we've shown it before and it's all about going out and doing it in this game."

Yallop started when Australia beat England 2-0 in a friendly in April - the Lionesses only loss under Wiegman.

Australia have also beaten fellow semi-finalists Spain and Sweden in friendlies over the past two years.

"It gives us belief. It does show that we can beat the top teams," Yallop said.

"There's a major difference between tournament football and friendlies.

"There's just that added extra competitiveness, desire, drive, all that sort of stuff that goes into knockout games in a major tournament.

"While we can take some positives from the friendlies, we're going into this as a brand new game and something that requires its own focus."

Williams, Yallop and other teammates like Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, have also played with and against England's stars in the Women's Super League.

"We play against them, we know what (their) tendencies are, versing them week in, week out and watching them," Williams said.

"So it's more of a chess match and how you get the better of each other.

"At the end of the day you want to do the best for your country and I think the friend part we'll probably put to put to bed for a little bit."

The Matildas have been in recovery mode since Saturday night's mentally and physically draining quarter-final triumph over France.

On Saturday night, Kyra Cooney-Cross had one of her shins iced after a nasty challenge early in the game.

Catley had a compression bandage on her right thigh on arrival in Sydney on Sunday but Yallop insisted the vice-captain was OK.