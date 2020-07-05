Kellond-Knight joined Kristianstads this year as Scandinavian leagues have already resumed after COVID19 brought most of global football to a halt.

Despite starting the match as a key player for Kristianstads, Kellond-Knight was withdrawn early in the encounter due to an injury, the seriousness of which is currently unknown.

The injury timing couldn't be much worse given the Damallsvenskan is only two games in with a hectic schedule ahead of the team as leagues recover from global uncertainty.

Kristianstads eventually lost the match 1-0 and now sit bottom of the Swedish table having lost both of their matches, conceding six goals and scoring just one.