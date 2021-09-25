The Matildas midfielder was substituted off in the 53 minute of play after going down and clutching her knee. She has confirmed on Instagram that she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament in the following statement:

"On Tuesday, I joined the ACL Club.

"A group of unbelievable athletes who have overcome the cruellest kind of adversity this sport has to offer, and who have had the opportunity to rebuild themselves as athletes.

"In saying this, they have inspired and instilled faith in me that this opportunity will be the best thing that ever happened to me.

"I WILL BE BACK BETTER THAN BEFORE."

This is not the first serious injury Logarzo has had to overcome, having previously received ankle surgery in 2016 while playing for the Newcastle Jets and was subsequently left out of Ante Milicic's Matildas squad for the Cup of Nations after picking up another ankle injury in the 2019 Grand Final.

This ACL injury is expected to keep her from the 2022 Asian Cup, currently scheduled for January-February in India.

The Matildas wished their player who has a total of 55 international caps a good recovery.

We canâ€™t wait to see you back in the Green & Gold.#WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/14VX9i48k9 — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) September 25, 2021

It had been an otherwise good week for Logarzo club wise. Kansas City NWSL made two important announcements about the future direction of the new club.

The started by announcing the plans for a $15 million dollar USD training facility, built specifically for the women's team. The project, scheduled to be completed next year, will include two grass pitches and a complex of 17000 square feet fit with locker room, weight and cardio room as well as gathering spaces.

The club then followed this with the announcement that they will be moving from their current ground at Legends Field, a temporarily converted baseball stadium which some have question as being unfit for purpose. KC will play their games at Children's Mercy Park as of next year, the same stadium as MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

Logarzo signed a three year contract with the club ahead of their maiden 2021 season which will keep her in the NWSL through the 2023 season.

At present, while her absence will be missed by KC, the club are ranked last in the NWSL and are almost assured not to make the post-season.