Football Federation Australia today confirmed that the international friendly between the Matildas and world No.8 Canada, scheduled for April 14 in Vancouver, BC, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FFA and Canada Soccer have been in regular discussions regarding the fixture, and in light of developments in both Australia and Canada over the past days, the decision has been made to cancel the game.

It's another blow for Ante Milicic's Tokyo Olympics preparations after the match against the reigning, and four-time, world champion USA on April 10 in Sandy, Utah was scrapped earlier this week.