The Westfield Matildas will complete their preparations for Tokyo with a mouthwatering clash against Japan on 14 July 2021 at Sanga Stadium, Kyoto.

Australia’s final match before commencing their Games campaign, the encounter will see the two top-ranked nations in the Asian Football Confederation go head-to-head.

“This fixture demonstrates our willingness to do everything possible to ensure that the team has the best preparation for an important tournament,” said Westfield Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson.

“We are also grateful for the support of the Japanese Football Association for working collaboratively with us to ensure that both teams have a fantastic match to finalisetheir preparations.”

“Japan are a formidable side and have been strong contenders in women’s football for over a decade. They are also a team that has a distinctive style, a very technical style of football to our last four European opponents.”

With the commencement of the Games less than 30 days away, Football Australia Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson, expressed his anticipation to watch the Westfield Matildas at the global event.

“It has been pleasing to see the progress of the team as preparations continue towards the Games and this match re-enforces our commitment to our strategic imperative of securing the highest caliber matches for the Westfield Matildas. In the space of two FIFA Windows, we have played four highly ranked opposition, including three in the top 10 globally, and now we will play one of the highest ranked teams in Asia,” said Johnson.

“As the women’s football tournament edges nearer, so does the excitement at watching the Westfield Matildas once again proudly represent Australia on the global stage.”

“Over the past decade, the Westfield Matildas have inspired a generation of young players and supporters and we know that come July, they will once again unite the nation and demonstrate all the qualities that make them Australia’s most popular national team.”

Japan and Australia have enjoyed a healthy rivalry over the past decade and will head into July as two of three AFC contenders in the Games.

“Over the past couple of months, the players we have called up have showed admirable dedication to getting one day better as individuals and as a team. Heading into the final days prior to the tournament commencing, we want to ensure that we have faced as many different styles, at as high quality as possible,” added Gustavsson.

“With the final squad selected by the time we play, Japan provide a great opportunity to continue to fine tune our game plan and knit together that all important chemistry with the final 18.”

Australia and Japan last met at the 2018 Tournament of Nations with the Westfield Matildas recording a 2-0 win.

The Westfield Matildas’ final 18 player squad and four alternates will be announced next week.

Australia will take on New Zealand, Sweden and United States in Group G of the Games with their opening clash against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on 21 July.

Australia vs Japan Match Details

Japan v Australia

Date: Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Time: 8.20pm AEST / 7.20pm JST

Venue: Sanga Stadium, Kyoto