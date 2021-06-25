The Matildas had a horror start under new coach Tony Gustavsson, losing to Germany 5-2, the Netherlands 5-0 and Denmark 3-2, before steadying in a 0-0 defensive stalemate against Sweden.

This means that Japan, who move into the top 10, are now just 10 points shy of the Matildas in ninth place. The Matildas dropped two places in the previous Women's World Rankings, published in April.

The Matildas are also just 10 points shy of Canada in eighth, however, and roughly 220 points behind the USA in first place.

In the two months since the last FIFA Women‘s World Ranking was published, only about a third of its teams (56 of 167) have been in action, and that just in friendlies. In spite of this, there are still some notable changes in the June 2021 edition of the Ranking, including on the podium!

France (3rd) regain the third spot the Netherlands (4th) wrested from them a few weeks ago. The Leeuwinnen had mixed results in the period, losing 1-0 to Italy (14th) but also routing Norway (13th) 7-0, whereas France enjoyed a 1-0 win over Germany, who continue to occupy second place behind leaders USA.

Beaten by Les Bleus and then held scoreless by Chile (37th), Germany nonetheless lost ground on the frontrunners. 124.20 points now separate the top two teams, the largest such gap ever seen.

For their part, Japan (10th) returned to the TOP 10 following wins over Ukraine (31st), and Mexico (28th) twice. Korea DPR (11th) were the team making way as they slipped out of the TOP 10.

Further down the standings, Tunisia (77th) jumped two places courtesy of a pair of victories over Jordan (63rd), who fall four places. Georgia (123rd) went one better by ascending three places after a win (3-2) and a draw (0-0) against Azerbaijan (78th), who were 49 rungs above them before their meetings.

While no team managed a new, all-time high this month in terms of ranking placement, several did achieve new highs in terms of points: Spain (12th, 1935.87 pts), Slovenia (49th, 1492.86 pts), Jamaica (51st, 1468.81 pts), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (58th, 1416.85 pts).

Click HERE to view the complete ranking.

The next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 20 August 2021.

Leader    USA (unchanged)
Moves into top 10    Japan
Moves out of top 10    Korea DPR
Matches played in total    51
Most matches played    Japan, Nigeria, United States (3 each)
Biggest move by points    Tunisia (+ 19.09 points)
Biggest move by ranks    Georgia (+ 3 places)
Biggest drop by points    Jordan (- 19.09 points)
Biggest drop by ranks    Jordan, Latvia (- 4 places)
Newly ranked teams    none
Teams that are no longer ranked    none

PLUS...

Socceroos legend Cahill backed for Everton coaching role

Former Everton star Marcus Bent says that if Everton assistant coach Duncan Ferguson gets the managerial job, he'll bring Socceroos icon Tim Cahill on as his assistant.

PLUS...

Kalac slams 'disgraceful' Aussie-owned Xanthi over Popovic sacking

Former Socceroo Zeljko Kalac has slammed former club Xanthi FC over their sacking of Tony Popovic and himself.

PLUS...

Adelaide star 'surprised a lot' by A-League: 'Here, they fight for the fans'

Adelaide United A-League star Javi Lopez has spoken at length about how different the A-League is from La Liga, while admitting leaving Espanyol was the most difficult decision of his life.

PLUS...

Arnold rules out Socceroos star from Olympics, outlines selection plans

Graham Arnold has ruled out the Socceroos' biggest star from the Olyroos' Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games squad and outlined other aspects of his selection process.

PLUS...

Muscat to take over Postecoglou at J-League giants: Report

Kevin Muscat is reportedly set to take over from Ange Postecoglou at J-League giants Yokohama F Marinos in a shock move for the former A-League Melbourne Victory coach.

PLUS...

Socceroos, Matildas appoint US former NBA, MLB coach as Performance Director

Football Australia have appointed storied American coach Paddy Steinfort as Socceroos and Matildas performance director.

PLUS...

Socceroo Mooy's heartbreaking tribute after brother dies: 'I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help you'

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has made an emotional tribute after the death of his brother Alex.

 