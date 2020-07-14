Current reporting is that current coach Ante Milicic will leave the women’s national team and take up the helm full time at A-League new comers Macarthur FC.

Montemurro, who is currently coaching at Arsenal, is one of the most highly regarded Australian coaches in the world when it comes to women’s football.

The dual Melbourne City W-League Championship winning coach has been at Arsenal for the past three years and won the English WSL title in 2018/19.

It is unclear who will be the next candidate on FFA’s target list.

With Milicic seemingly headed to the A-League and Montemurro allegedly declining the role, it will be interesting to see who is considered for the job.



Italian legend Carolina Morace is reportedly keen for the role while the likes of North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley and former W-League championship winning coach Rae Dower have also been considered as options.

Dower has recently been part of the Junior Matildas and Young Matildas set up, and oversaw the Junior Matildas' fourth place finish in last year’s AFC U/16 Championships.

FFA are due to have a board meeting in the coming week where the Milicic decision is expected to be officially confirmed.



FFA have been contacted for comment.