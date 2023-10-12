Close to 8pm on August 12, Cortnee Vine - Australia's 10th penalty taker in a nail-biting World Cup quarter-final shootout against France - steps up to the spot at Lang Park.

Go the wrong way and the failure could live with her for a lifetime.

Guess correctly and she's a hero, her life will change forever, and in 20 years time people will say, 'Where were you when Cortnee Vine scored?'

"I remember watching John Aloisi's penalty," Vine told AAP.

"I was really young but now to have people comparing that to mine, that's just crazy for me.

"To think mine has become an iconic moment, it feels weird."

Aloisi was happy for the baton to be passed to Vine as the winger was catapulted from relative obscurity into the public consciousness.

In the time since then, she has starred in adverts, schmoozed with Anthony Albanese and been mobbed by gangs of kids as if she were a Beatle.

The 25-year-old has become the poster girl of the A-League Women after re-signing with reigning champions Sydney FC, who are expecting a 10,000-strong crowd for Saturday's season opener against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

"She definitely won't become big-headed because of it all," said Sydney coach Ante Juric.

"Her teammates will be the first to tell her if she gets too big for her boots, she's not the type to strut around thinking she's the best player."

Vine was virtually unknown by the wider Australian public before that penalty kick but while the swish of an autograph and a pose for a selfie now come a bit more naturally, she still feels uneasy being thrust into the limelight.

"I'm the most awkward person if you run into me," she said.

"I'm still shocked that people come up to me, I get pretty uncomfortable and things can be quite stressful when you get that much attention.

"I have a lot of parents come up to me, shake my hand and say, 'thank you for inspiring my daughter', that's the one that hits home for me.

"As female athletes we haven't had that level of visibility so we have never had to deal with 'fame'.

"Before I'd looked at celebrities and gone 'they must have the best life'.

"But now I'm getting papped and getting put in The Daily Mail with my girlfriend and all of that is so weird for me, because it's a lot."

Vine has used a sports psychologist in the past and is keen to do so again as she deals with her new-found fame and the expectations that will come her way in the A-League Women.

"She can't get stressed that people will expect crazy things because she's a big fish here," Juric said.

"It might be a concern for her that people will be thinking she has had a bad game if she doesn't score two goals every week.

"But our environment is supportive and I'll make sure she knows when she's done well."

Vine was just one of two players part of the Matildas' World Cup squad who signed with clubs domestically at the time.

The other, defender Clare Hunt, has left the Wanderers to move to Paris Saint-Germain, while the likes of Tameka Yallop and Lydia Williams have returned to local shores from Europe over the off-season.

While that might be a win for league bosses hoping to build on the World Cup, Vine is constantly questioned why she hasn't gone in the other direction to test herself.

"The overseas thing will happen .... but I still have so much to work on as an athlete," Vine said.

"I want to win the (premiership and championship) double again.

"I think if you do a double-double, no one's ever going to beat that and I've never got the Golden Boot or anything like that.

"A lot of people say it's too easy for me, but I find it hard - I get double teamed and taken out quite a lot.

"I think it's the easier option for me to go overseas and be the underdog... You can always exceed peoples' expectations, but coming here I need to exceed my own - that's my challenge."