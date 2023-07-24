Alanna Kennedy's limited build-up to the Matildas' clash with Nigeria in Brisbane could open the door for record appearance-maker and five-time Women's World Cup attendee Clare Polkinghorne to start in her home town.

Kennedy sat out training on Sunday and had a solo running session at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre on Monday while 20 of her teammates, including Polkinghorne, were put through their paces.

Football Australia attributed Kennedy's absence from main training to load management.

"I think Alanna's fine. It's just the matter of just resting because she hasn't played very (many) minutes before coming into the World Cup," midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross told reporters.

Kennedy played a full game alongside Clare Hunt in last Thursday's World Cup opener against Ireland, having completed 79 minutes in the lead-up friendly against France.

They were Kennedy's first two internationals since September following a wretched run with injuries.

It wouldn't be surprising for Kennedy to be rested, especially with just four days between the Nigeria game and the July 31 clash with Canada.

Hometown hero Polkinghorne first appeared at a World Cup as a teenager in 2007 when current youngest squad member Mary Fowler was four years old.

The former captain fought back from a foot issue ahead of the World Cup and came on in the 85th minute to help close out last week's 1-0 win over Ireland.

"She's a bit of a hero in Australian football but for Queensland, she's the one we all look to," midfielder Katrina Gorry told reporters.

"So she'll play a special part, if she's on the field if she's not on the field.

"We're always looking to Polks to do something special and to be at home and in front of her family and friends, I think it's a bit more special for her."

Sidelined captain Sam Kerr, with a compression bandage on her injured left calf, watched on as her teammates trained while Kyah Simon (knee) wasn't on the track.

Even if Kerr is passed fit to feature against Canada, Australia would hope to be in a position not to need to risk her.

As the only team in Group B with three points from their opening game, Australia can seal progression to the knockout stages with victory over Nigeria, who have one point so far.

If Canada (one point) and Ireland (zero points) draw in Perth on Wednesday night, a win would lock in top spot for the Matildas ahead of the third group game.

"Nigeria is probably the most important game to win because it would be nice to come first in the group stage," Cooney-Cross said.

"Then maybe if we win, we can rest some players (against) Canada and look through for the round of 16.

"It's so important that all of us players, no matter if they're bench players or starting 11, that we're fresh and ready to go.

"Because the World Cup, it's a long tournament with so many games, so it's so important for us to stay fresh."