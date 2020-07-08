Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams has signed for English giants Arsenal.
Williams becomes the fifth Australian at the Women's Super League giants after Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley joined Aussie coaches Joe Montemurro and Aaron D'Antino.
The Australian take over in North London caps off a strong season for Williams personally, where she set a new W-League record for longest without conceding en route to winning the 2020 W-League championship with Melbourne City.
