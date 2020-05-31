The Brurastien based club, located near Bergen, has played in Norway's top-flight competition, the Toppserien, since 2006. This is the first overseas professional club that Micah will play for.

The Queensland native started her professional career with the Brisbane Roar, playing two W-League seasons from 2013 to 2015. She served as a backup keeper. In order to get game time she moved to the Western Sydney Wanderers, ahead of the 2015-16 W-League season.

While at the club she made her W-League debut, aged 18. This feat received the attention of American scouts and Micah was recruited by UCLA.

She shone during her four-year collegiate career, 2016-2019, at the University of California, Los Angeles. A starter from her freshman year on, Micah played 84 games for the Bruins finishing her career with 248 saves and 36 shutouts.

Micah then returned home to Australian shores signing with the Melbourne Victory last December for the remainder of the 2019-20 W-League season.

After signing with Arna-Bjørnar, she was given permission to move to Norway by the Australian authorities. Micah is the second confirmed Matilda to have been given a travel exemption to leave for play in the Toppserien. Karly Roestbakken was cleared to fly for Norway earlier this week.

"I chose it (the Toppserien) because it’s a strong league and they have games opposite to W-League so I wanted to have some game time," she told The Women's Game.

"It’s a beautiful country so why not."

The move is a welcome one for the young Matildas keeper.

The Australian national team goalkeeping position currently has significant competition with current starting keeper and Melbourne City's Lydia Williams, the Roar's Mackenzie Arnold, fellow Melbourne Victory keeper Casey Dumont and Adelaide's Sarah Willacy also vying for a green and gold jersey.

With a reduced roster size of 18 players allowed to compete in Olympic soccer tournaments, two of which are normally reserved for goalkeepers, getting more game time between the posts through this upcoming Norwegian competition and the next W-League will be imperative for Micah should she wish to secure a ticket to Tokyo 2021.

Micah joins four other Matildas currently contracted to Toppserein clubs. Clare Polkinghorne and Katrina Gorry are signed with Avaldsnes IL, Tameka Yallop with Klepp IL and Karly Roestbakken with LSK Kvinner.

At present, the Toppserien is confirmed to begin in July. The league will receive 1.1 million KR a month, to be distributed amongst clubs, in order to cover Norwegian Football Federation training and safety protocol.

No return to training date has been specified by the league. A complete Toppserien schedule has also not been released.